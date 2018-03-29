Dig Baton Rouge
8 places serving meals for Easter Sunday (so you don’t have to)

8 hours ago

Galatoire’s Bistro
Brunch buffet from 11-1:30 and 1-2:30. Enjoy games, crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny & sparkling wine cocktails.

La Contea
Share an authentic Italian meal worthy enough to serve the entire family.

Kingfish Restaurant @ The Hilton
Special Easter Brunch w/ live entertainment

City Club
Easter brunch from 11-2, buffet includes favorites like prime rib, lamb chops, deviled eggs and plenty of desserts

Crowne Plaza
Easter Buffet from 11-1 with breakfast & lunch options.

The Melting Pot
Open for fondue lunch on Sunday with prizes and a St. Jude donation drive

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar
Brunch from 10:30-3 with chargrilled oysters, kids buffet and omelette AND waffle stations…

White Oak Plantation
Buffet from 11:30-1:30 with a petting zoo!

 

