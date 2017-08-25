8 Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
FOMO Double IPA Release Party
Friday
Tin Roof Brewing Company
4 p.m.
Game of Thrones Event
Main Library
6: 30 p.m.
Magic Mike Tour
The Texas Club
8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fall Fashion Fest 2017
Tin Roof Brewing Company
12 p.m.
Taste of Tiger Tailgating
Raising Canes River Center
5 p.m.
Red Stick Roller Derby: Season 9, Bout 4
Leo’s Rollerland Skating Rink
6 p.m.
Money Fight: Mayweather vs McGregor
The Station Sports Bar & Grill
6 p.m.
End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty
Sunday
BREC’s Liberty Lagoon
1 p.m.