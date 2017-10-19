8 things to do Thursday

You’ll forgive us for looking a little further down the road – who doesn’t wish Thursday would just go ahead and turn into the weekend already – but there’s a lot to be excited about just around the corner.

We’re talking about Burger and Beer Week. It’s back. It’s big. It’s juicy. It’s brew-tiful.

Keep an eye on DigBR.com next week as we bring you the beefiest burgers, hoppiest helpings, and specials at more than 40 participating restaurants.

For now though, have a great Thursday with these awesome happenings around the Red Stick:

Image: Facebook