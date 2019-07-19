Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessFood & DrinkLifestyle

Louisiana-themed subscription box Cajun Crate offers specialty Baton Rouge products

Erin Bowling Erin Bowling
25 mins ago

Cajun Crate, a Louisiana-themed monthly subscription box, has created a Baton-Rouge specific box full of local food-related goodies. Each box comes with recipes and instructions on using the products, as well as information on where to get more. You can find these curated sets of Louisiana goods available for purchase on Cajun Crate’s website.

The box includes River Road Coffee, Jay D’s BBQ rub, Mama Roos from Flynn’s Candy, Louisiana Fish Fry’s Fruit Cobbler Mix, Cajun Spoon Jambalaya Mix, Mimi’s Pralines, Denicola’s Bisque Mix and Hanley’s Sensation Dressing. It even includes some fun facts about Baton Rouge from Visit Baton Rouge.

View this post on Instagram

Are you ready to unbox Baton Rouge?? This month our box is jammed packed favorites from the Red Stick (Baton Rouge)! @Visitbatonrouge was also kind enough to include their le bâton rouge pin! ⁠ Visit our Linkin.bio to read all about these Baton Rouge favorites and get some great recipes.⁠ •⁠ You can still get this box when you sign up for Cajun Crate this month! ⁠ Make sure to follow all the amazing makers that participated in this month's box 👉 @visitbatonrouge @hanleysfoods @thecajunspoon @riverroadcoffees @lafishfry @jayducote @denicolas_foods ⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #subscriptionbox #subscriptionboxes #hellosubscription #subscriptionaddiction #subbox #subscriptionboxaddict #monthlysubscription #instagood #unboxing #batonrouge #louisiana #gobr #idigbr #shoplocal #onlylouisiana #thatlacommunity #louisianatravel #geauxlocal #louisianaproud #igerslouisiana #lovinlouisiana #cajun #cajunfood #cajuncrate #cajuncooking #recipes #jambalaya #easyrecipes #coffeelovers #smallbatchcoffee

A post shared by Cajun Crate (@cajuncrate) on

For the Baton Rouge subscription box, you can sign up to receive Cajun Crate, or just purchase a single box. There is also an option to gift a box, and these make the perfect gifts for anyone who might need a taste of home or who has never had a taste of Baton Rouge. 

To get the box first, visit cajuncrate.com and sign up by August 5. Throughout August, it will also be available online for a one-time order for $39. 

Subscribe yourself or a long distance Cajun to Cajun Crates for as low as $32 each month. Follow Cajun Crate on Instagram to see more curated boxes and products available for ordering. 

Comments

You may also like

july

19jul5:00 pm7:00 pmWine Down Summer Series @ The Gregory

19jul7:00 pm10:00 pmFamily Fun Glow Skate Night @ Skate Galaxy

19jul9:00 pm11:59 pmCandlebox @ L'Auberge Casino & Hotel

19jul9:00 pm11:59 pmGreat Value Emojifies Night ft. Neutral Snap & dkrm. b2b Sabby @ Varsity Theatre

19jul10:00 pm11:59 pmOrphan Annie and Geaux DJ @ Red Stick Social

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X