Cajun Crate, a Louisiana-themed monthly subscription box, has created a Baton-Rouge specific box full of local food-related goodies. Each box comes with recipes and instructions on using the products, as well as information on where to get more. You can find these curated sets of Louisiana goods available for purchase on Cajun Crate’s website.

The box includes River Road Coffee, Jay D’s BBQ rub, Mama Roos from Flynn’s Candy, Louisiana Fish Fry’s Fruit Cobbler Mix, Cajun Spoon Jambalaya Mix, Mimi’s Pralines, Denicola’s Bisque Mix and Hanley’s Sensation Dressing. It even includes some fun facts about Baton Rouge from Visit Baton Rouge.

For the Baton Rouge subscription box, you can sign up to receive Cajun Crate, or just purchase a single box. There is also an option to gift a box, and these make the perfect gifts for anyone who might need a taste of home or who has never had a taste of Baton Rouge.

To get the box first, visit cajuncrate.com and sign up by August 5. Throughout August, it will also be available online for a one-time order for $39.

Subscribe yourself or a long distance Cajun to Cajun Crates for as low as $32 each month. Follow Cajun Crate on Instagram to see more curated boxes and products available for ordering.