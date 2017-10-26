9 things to do Thursday

Welcome back to Almost The Weekend Let’s Go Ahead And Take A Long Lunch And Maybe Hit A Show And Come In Late Friday Thursday.

We tried writing that onto our calendar, but the space was so small it’s just a black inkspot. Hey guys, Thursday’s canceled, let’s get a jump on the weekend!

ALL WEEK

Burger and Beer Week – Not only are there tasty $6 specials available at more than 40 participating restaurants around BR this week, you can also give back to the Companion Animal Alliance by posting pics of your burger and tagging them #eatBR on Instagram!

Fantasy Feast – Dig and the 1031 Consortium are partnering to scare up some Halloween goodies before the big day. Check out the specials at participating restaurants, and 10 percent of your meal goes to fund the 1031 Consortium’s work providing a safe and fun Halloween for Baton Rouge kids.

TONIGHT

