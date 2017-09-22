A different kind of LSU gameday

This weekend could be very different for LSU fans coming out to tailgate at Tiger Stadium.

First, Greek activities are still suspended in the wake of a student’s death due to suspected hazing – including organized tailgating and decorations at Greek houses. One of the restrictions handed down this week by the university said if 10 or more members of a Greek organization are in the same tailgate, that would count as an organized event.

An attorney called the restrictions potentially unconstitutional this week, according to the Advocate, saying they could run afoul of students’ right to assemble. L. Paul Hood, an LSU alumni and estate attorney, penned a letter to editor in the Reveille which also called on students to hold a “day of disobedience” during Saturday’s tailgate and ignore or protest the restrictions.

Alexander sent out a memo Thursday saying some Greek activities would be restored in time for homecoming, according to the Daily Reveille, so long as they were university sponsored events such as banner competitions or chapter-specific alumni events.

Second, there will be some increased security for the campus specifically keeping an eye out for underage drinking. This is after the first home game saw a series of fights blow up on social media, and one person was arrested in connection with them.

The Advocate said District Attorney Hillar Moore sent out a letter to local high schools this week warning them that underage drinking was a rising problem, even through the fights did not involve a high school student. The letter said any law enforcement working security for the LSU game would be making their presence known, and would not tolerate underage drinking.

Lastly, LSU is on the back foot after a stinging loss to Mississippi State in the SEC opener. The Tigers are still dealing with injuries and a roster filled with freshmen, but Coach Ed Orgeron said running back Derrius Guice will be starting against Syracuse on Saturday. Orgeron initially said on Wednesday that Guice, who’s recovering from a knee injury, would not play, but changed that after the running back dressed out Thursday for practice.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against Syracuse is set for 6:05 p.m. with the game being shown on ESPN2.

