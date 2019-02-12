A different kind of pitcher (beer) joins LSU baseball

The baseball Tigers season opener against Louisiana Monroe will mark the first time that beer is made available to fans in Alex Box Stadium.

New tented areas near left and right fields called “The Yard” will be open to ticket holders age 21 and older, LSU announced on Monday.

Fans who plan to drink can purchase a wristband at either “Yard” location or near the grandstand entrance gates. The wristband will run you $20, and includes two beverages. Additional beer and wine may be purchased at prices starting at $6.

To accommodate thirsty tailgaters, both “Yard” tents will open two hours before first pitch. Beer and wine sales will stop at the end of the seventh inning.

Unfortunately, fans cannot bring beers purchased in “The Yard” back to their seats due to SEC policy, meaning all beer and wine must stay within the tented areas.

Beer and Tigers baseball – home run or recipe for disaster? Let us know if you’ll be welcoming the boys of summer with a tall cold one in the comments.