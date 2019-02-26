A dog named Kitty? See for yourself with shelter pets of the week!

You never know what you’ll find with our shelter pets of the week – maybe even your new best friend! Take a second to get to know this weeks cuddly pets-to-be, Annie and Kitty.

Beautiful Annie is an independent girl, but she still wants your attention and affection when the time is right! She is about 4 years old and came to Cat Haven a few months ago when her owner passed away. Her purrfect home would be quiet and loving and could include another cat (or two). If you are looking for undemanding companionship, Annie is your girl!



Meet Annie

To learn more about Annie and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Here Kitty, Kitty. Nope, we’re not trying to get the attention of a cat. Kitty’s foster named her that because that was the only name she would answer to. That’s interesting since she is not the biggest fan of cats. Gotta love the ironic names, right? Anyway, let’s get to some more information about this sweet girl. Kitty is around two years old. She is house and kennel trained, walks well on the leash, and is good with large dogs and children. Since Kitty loves people more than she loves food (aka serious people-pleaser), she should be a breeze to train.

Visit Kitty and her friends at CAA

This golden-hazel eyed cutie would be a great addition to any family that is willing to spend quality time with her and give her all the snuggles she wants and needs. If you would like to add Kitty to your family, please send an email to foster@caabr.org.