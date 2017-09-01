LSU head coach Ed Orgeron left a few things up in the air before the Tigers take on BYU this Saturday in New Orleans.

Orgeron said on Thursday that they are still not settled on who will start at bench linebacker. According to LSU, true freshman K’Lavon Chaisson and redshirt freshman Ray Thornton are still fighting for the starting position. Orgeron said he likely won’t make the decision until game time.

Another true freshman has the chance to make school history Saturday. Orgeron said Saahdiq Charles will start at right guard over fellow true freshman Ed Ingram. Though both will see play time Saturday according to Orgeron, this will be the first time in school history a true freshman offensive lineman will start in the season opener.

Orgeron also said he’s not going to release a list of players suspended from Saturday’s game before the matchup. The Reveille reports Orgeron wants to keep that information away from BYU to keep them from making the necessary adjustments before Saturday.

BYU comes into the game 1-0 after their opener against last week’s 20-6 victory over Portland State. Orgeron said Thursday they will be watching Cougar senior Tejan Koroma closely.

“Their center is going to be a handful all night,” Orgeron said. “We are going to rotate Greg (Gilmore) and Ed (Alexander) in the middle. They are going to have to play well for us.”

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and will be shown on ESPN.

Comments