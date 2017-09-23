A Huge Test for Coach O

What went wrong for LSU on Saturday at Mississippi State?

OK, that’s a bad question.

My editor says I only have 500-600 words and answering that would take at least 5,000-6,000 words – if not more.

So let’s try again: What went right for LSU on Saturday at Mississippi State?

Nothing. The answer is nothing.

The Tigers were outclasses offensively, defensively and on special teams in Saturday night’s game. The Bulldogs were better at the line of scrimmage and on the edges and the result was one of the most thorough and complete butt whooping’s that the Tigers have faced in many, many seasons.

OK, now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the future.

LSU plays Syracuse on Saturday in Tiger Stadium – a game the Tigers are heavily favored to win.

Victory shouldn’t be an issue – unless something crazy happens.

But playing high-level football again is important and this game will serve as a big test to Coach Ed Orgeron as he looks to plant his roots as a long-time LSU head football coach.

Let’s be real here. Orgeron was dealt a little bit of a bad hand with this football team.

Les Miles’ recruiting in his final years was good in terms of national ranking, but was awful in terms of building a complete football team.

The Tigers are thin at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line and linebacker. They aren’t particularly blessed with talent at quarterback, either.

Orgeron’s strength is recruiting and I do believe that if given time, he will build it back up. But when you’re the head coach at LSU and fans are craved for victories over Alabama, time isn’t always of the essence.

Saturday is big because it’s an opportunity for Orgeron to show that he can right a ship mid-season.

Look, the SEC grind is tough.

You won’t win every game and you won’t always look good. To be able to overcome those losses and keep pushing is a big part of the job.

And it will go a long way in deciding if Orgeron has the chops to handle this challenge.

I think he will get it done.

I think LSU will look good Saturday and then again against Troy.

I think the defensive line will get healthy and the Tigers will be equipped to battle the meat of the SEC schedule.

Maybe I’m biased.

Coach O is from my hometown.

But I’m not giving up yet.

Neither should you. With the lack of depth the Tigers have on all sides of the ball, it’s not a big surprised that this team has taken a few steps back.