The Downtown Development District is working to address the parking problem downtown, and a new app is being considered by the metro council, WAFB reported on Tuesday, August 13.

The Flowbird App aims to help drivers easily locate available parking spots using new and improved parking meters. The meters would allow credit card payments and would use Flowbird technology.

The project is estimated to cost around $950,000. For more information, you can read WAFB’s full article here.