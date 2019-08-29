A new arts market is coming to Southeast Baton Rouge

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is partnering with Arc Baton Rouge to create a unique arts market in Southeast BR. The monthly market will occur every third Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, starting September 21.

Now that Arc Baton Rouge has its new headquarters, Executive Director Susanne Romigmo is shifting her focus toward “creating new opportunities for clients with special needs in this local area,” according to a press release.

“This arts market will bring attention to our new home and showcase the new services available for teens and adults with disabilities,” says Romig in the press release.

Arc Baton Rouge artists have previously participated in the Baton Rouge Arts Market and Festival of Lights, selling various Louisiana-themed items like printed towels and handmade cards.

photo source: Arc Baton Rouge

“Arts markets provide entrepreneurial opportunities for artists to sell their work directly to the public, engaging and revitalizing a community in a way that involves and promotes the arts and creative enterprise,” says President and CEO of the Arts Council Renee Chatelain in the press release. “The original Baton Rouge Arts Market’s success over the past twenty years, Arts Festival at Perkins Rowe’s decade long popularity, Mid City Makers Market, and other local markets indicates that this re- gion has a rich array of quality artists whose work is in demand.”

The new market will also include artists juried through the Arts Council, who will provide personnel to oversee the market and train Arc workers.