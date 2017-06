If you have a child between the ages of 9 and 12, he or she may have a chance to star in the new Disney film “Timmy Failure.”

The film is casting a lead role and a few supporting roles, WAFB reports. Children of any gender or ethnicity are welcome to audition.

To schedule an audition for “Timmy Failure” in Baton Rouge, send a photo with contact information and location to [email protected] or 504-517-3372.

