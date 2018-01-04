Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

A new year for #GastreauxNomica in Baton Rouge

Russell Jones
12 hours ago

The Advocate’s Matt Sigur has a great writeup about chef Sean Rivera – “Gastronomic Godfather” – and his many creations and collaborations around the Red Stick, including the #GastreauxNomica group.

The hashtag started as a way to trumpet foodie contributions happening in south Louisiana, especially from creative chefs. Sigur says the growing brand has drawn global interest from people suddenly intrigued by the gastronomic scene in Baton Rouge.

Rivera started working in kitchens at 14 and spent some time repping hip hop-artists. He went back to the kitchen post-Katrina and started pushing his limits, and pushing the creative boundaries of the Baton Rouge food scene with other like minds.

Check out the full write-up on The Advocate for Rivera’s plans to expand in 2018, as well as the #gastreauxnomica tag for more details on where Baton Rouge food is going.

Read More

Image: GastreauxNomica / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Cane Land to launch Rhum Agricole Friday

Despite the increase of craft brewing in south Louisiana, this is still cane sugar country. Cane Land Distilling Company is bringing that heritage and pouring it into a glass Friday with the launch of Rhum Agricole Louisiana Rum. Made from fresh...

12 hours ago

Save the date: January 15-20!

DIG Restaurant Week 2018

january

04jan(jan 4)6:00 pm(jan 4)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

05jan(jan 5)5:00 pm(jan 5)5:00 pmFamily Friday at Tin Roof Brewing Company

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmRhum Agricole Launch Party

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmOMG Friday Nights at La Divina Cafe

05jan(jan 5)6:00 pm(jan 5)6:00 pmNew Year, New You! Pound Glow Party

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X