A new year for #GastreauxNomica in Baton Rouge

The Advocate’s Matt Sigur has a great writeup about chef Sean Rivera – “Gastronomic Godfather” – and his many creations and collaborations around the Red Stick, including the #GastreauxNomica group.

The hashtag started as a way to trumpet foodie contributions happening in south Louisiana, especially from creative chefs. Sigur says the growing brand has drawn global interest from people suddenly intrigued by the gastronomic scene in Baton Rouge.

Rivera started working in kitchens at 14 and spent some time repping hip hop-artists. He went back to the kitchen post-Katrina and started pushing his limits, and pushing the creative boundaries of the Baton Rouge food scene with other like minds.

Check out the full write-up on The Advocate for Rivera’s plans to expand in 2018, as well as the #gastreauxnomica tag for more details on where Baton Rouge food is going.

Image: GastreauxNomica / Facebook