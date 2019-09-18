A second Hot Tails location is coming to Prairieville

Fans of Hot Tails in New Roads, rejoice! Although Baton Rouge has yet to receive the gift of a Hot Tails restaurant, a second location is coming to Prairieville. Anyone who never made the trek to New Roads to try Hot Tails (why the heck not?!): you’re in for a real treat. Hot Tails makes the kind of food your favorite cajun grandma and ‘dem made.

Hot Tails is the product of Samantha and Cody Carroll, former King and Queen of Louisiana Seafood, and Owen Hohl, who has held the chef reigns at Hot Tails in New Roads for several years. They’re cooking up flavor and love with every fish fry, crawfish boil, sauce and roux.

Their menu consists of perfectly fried and grilled poboys, dark roux gumbos, etouffees and some serious flavor during crawfish season. Dive even deeper and get fried rabbit with red beans, soft shell crab BLT and fried pork sandwiches.

Sure, lots of places in Baton Rouge serve this food, but most of the time we find ourselves thinking “yeah but my family makes it better.” You won’t find yourself saying that here – the Hot Tails family definitely makes it better. This will absolutely be your new go-to spot for taking your visits for out of state.

In addition to their restaurant, the new location will serve up family-raised Louisiana raw seafood in their market and an oyster bar in the restaurant. The kitchen and boiling room will be visible to diners who can sit at a bar that wraps around it.

Hot Tails has always been worth the hour drive, but I’m certainly happy to have it a shorter drive away. The new spot will be location in Prairieville on Airline near Frank’s. They expect to break ground next month on their 6,000 square foot facility.