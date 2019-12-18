A sip above the rest: SIP 225 offers a self-serve mobile tap trailer

SIP 225 was designed and created to help put your weddings, office parties and birthday parties a sip above the rest.

Shauna Allison came up with the idea for the traveling bar taps while traveling in California. She says she saw similar concepts there and knew that this kind of business would flourish in Baton Rouge. Shauna was excited to bring the concept back home to Baton Rouge, a place she feels is sometimes behind on the latest trends.

“I feel like Baton Rouge is always the last to get things. Things happen in other places, and we get them years later,” Allison said. “I really felt like this was something that when I saw it, I thought, ‘If I could get this going quickly, we’re not going to be the last ones to have it.’”

After deciding to start the business, she contacted her go-to handyman Jake Buhler for help building it. After hearing about the plan, Buhler knew it was going to be a big hit that he didn’t want to miss out on. He told Allison not to worry about paying him and instead wanted to be a part of the business.

From there, Allison and Buhler traveled to Texas to purchase a vintage 1967 Fleetwing trailer that would soon be stripped down and remodeled into SIP 225, a mobile tap trailer that can be customized to serve whatever alcohol your heart desires. They began catering parties in September, and they’ve been booked nearly every weekend since mid-October.

“I really enjoy how it brings people together. It’s much more of a gathering,” Allison said. “People can stick a bunch of drinks on an island or someone can serve them, but they enjoy [the self-serve concept.]”

In addition to catering weddings, family reunions, office parties and pretty much any other event you can think of, Allison also likes to use SIP 225 as a way to give back.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, SIP 225 will be outside of Kendra Scott in Perkins Rowe for an event benefiting Dante’s Hope Animal Rescue, a nonprofit that Allison works with. Twenty percent of the proceeds from Kendra Scott will be donated to the nonprofit, and SIP 225 will be there serving beverages to customers.

“I’m really excited about it. I wanted to get involved with businesses in and around Baton Rouge,” Allison said.