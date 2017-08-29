Sharpen those pencils and break out the chalk, Tuesday night is the time to drink and draw at Corporate Brew and Draft.

Local graphic designer Nhi Nguyen started the monthly Drink & Draw event as a chance for the artistically-inclined and others to get together and enjoy good food and drinks while showing off their stuff.

Tuesday night’s event at Corporate Brew and Draft will include a pop-up diner by BouillaBabes and 20 percent off your tab for participating sketchers.

Drink & Draw starts at 7 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more info.

Image: Drink & Draw / Facebook

