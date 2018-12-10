Dig Baton Rouge
A storm is brewing: Daniels joins strippers’ protest in BR

3 hours ago

Adult entertainer and Baton Rouge native Stormy Daniels joined a group of protesters at the steps of the Louisiana State Capital building on Sunday. The group, consisting mostly of exotic dancers, had gathered to protest a piece of 2016 legislation that would raise the age required to perform in Louisiana strip clubs.

The law, which would raise the required age for adult entertainers from 18 to 21, will go into effect after an appeals court ruling in its favor. Protestors claim that the legislation is sexist, and infringes on the constitutional rights of those entertainers in the affected age group.

Supporters of the law claim that the new regulation aims to reduce the risk of human trafficking, while its critics argue the law will produce the opposite effect, with young women pushed out of stripping forced to seek more dangerous avenues of employment.

Daniels joined the protest in her official capacity as  spokesperson for Deja Vu Services, an adult entertainment company that operates around 132 strip clubs in 41 states.

“Had this law been in effect when I was 18 and started dancing here in Louisiana,  I would have missed out on many of the opportunities that I have been afforded,” Daniels said. “This is an unconstitutional law. It eliminates the right of an adult woman to freely choose her occupation and express herself.”

Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, garnered national attention during the 2016 election after accusing then-candidate Donald Trump of paying her hush money through his attorney Michael Cohen after a sexual encounter between Daniels and the future president. The president has denied these allegations.

