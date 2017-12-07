A worthwhile final test for the Tigers

With a win in the Citrus Bowl, the LSU football team will have won 10 games – a feat almost no one thought was possible after the team’s early-season loss against Troy.

But to get that 10th win, the Tigers will have to play well and beat a worthwhile foe.

Notre Dame is a good football team – an opponent that has challenged and beaten several top-tier teams throughout the course of the season.

Like LSU, the Irish are 9-3. Also like the Tigers, the Irish have a mixture of some good wins and some bad losses during a mixed bag of the season.

This should be a challenging test for LSU.

Notre Dame has a solid offense, which is powered by one of the best offensive lines in America.

The Irish have rushed for 3,349 yards this season and 35 touchdowns – numbers that rank near the best in the country.

Halfback Josh Adams is a nice player, owning 1,386 of those yards, including a 7.3 yards per carry average.

Also impressive is quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who doesn’t have much in the way of a power arm, but who can run the football, owning 766 yards and 14 touchdowns with his legs.

The Irish are one-dimensional in their running game, but it doesn’t much matter because they’ve beaten Michigan State, USC, NC State and others playing that way.

They also almost beat Georgia in the second week of the season.

But unlike LSU, the Irish aren’t entering the game hot, which could bode well for the Tigers.

Since the Tigers lost to Troy, LSU is 6-1 with the only loss coming against Alabama.

In that stretch, the Tigers have beaten Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

In the final three games of the season since the Alabama loss, no one has stayed within 20 points of LSU.

Contrast that with Notre Dame, who has lost two of three games entering play and it looks like we have a matchup of two teams who enter play perhaps heading in opposite directions.

That should favor LSU.

But make no mistake about it, this is a tough game and it should be a four-quarter fight on New Year’s Day.

We will break down the matchup more as it gets closer, but this should be a good game.

Image: Sean Gasser