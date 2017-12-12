Abita releases wine-like beer for New Orleans Tricentennial

The newest Abita on the shelf will have some notes more familiar to wine drinkers than your typical craft beers.

The brewing company said Tuesday they are releasing the “Maison Blanc” this week to celebrate New Orlean’s 300th birthday. It’s brewed with malted barley and wheat, as well as sauvingon blanc grapes. Brewmaster Mark Wilson said the crisp blanc grapes add a dryer, milder flavor to the brew.

David Blossman, President of Abita Brewing Company, said they wanted to craft something special to celebrate New Orleans’ singular place in the U. S.

“When you think of New Orleans, it’s all about the food, culture and lifestyle that makes the city such a unique and special place,” said David Blossman, President of Abita. “The Tricentennial gave us a great opportunity to celebrate… the culture and history that has made New Orleans the amazing place it is for the last 300 years.”

Maison Blanc will be on store shelves throughout Louisiana later this week, according to the company.

Image: Abita Brewing Company