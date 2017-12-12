Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Abita releases wine-like beer for New Orleans Tricentennial

Russell Jones
2 hours ago

The newest Abita on the shelf will have some notes more familiar to wine drinkers than your typical craft beers.

The brewing company said Tuesday they are releasing the “Maison Blanc” this week to celebrate  New Orlean’s 300th birthday. It’s brewed with malted barley and wheat, as well as sauvingon blanc grapes. Brewmaster Mark Wilson said the crisp blanc grapes add a dryer, milder flavor to the brew.

David Blossman, President of Abita Brewing Company, said they wanted to craft something special to celebrate New Orleans’ singular place in the U. S.

“When you think of New Orleans, it’s all about the food, culture and lifestyle that makes the city such a unique and special place,” said David Blossman, President of Abita. “The Tricentennial gave us a great opportunity to celebrate… the culture and history that has made New Orleans the amazing place it is for the last 300 years.”

Maison Blanc will be on store shelves throughout Louisiana later this week, according to the company.

Image: Abita Brewing Company

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Lineup announced for Louisiana Street Food Festival

Two dozen chefs from across Louisiana will be parking on the levee next month for the state’s first Street Food Festival. Organizer My House Social said the 24 chefs will serve up their goods at the finish line for the Louisiana 5K in Baton...

30 mins ago

Your go-to for authentic Italian…

La Contea Italiano Ristorante

december

12dec(dec 12)11:00 am(dec 12)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

12dec(dec 12)6:00 pm(dec 12)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

12dec(dec 12)8:00 pm(dec 12)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

13dec(dec 13)5:30 pm(dec 13)5:30 pmWomen, Wine, and Connections

13dec(dec 13)7:00 pm(dec 13)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X