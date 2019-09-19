Abita’s new guilt-free craft-beer debuts this week

Abita Brewing Company is ever-evolving with beer drinkers! The Louisiana-based company will release its newest year-round creation this week, Hop 99 — a light IPA containing 99 calories and 2.7 carbohydrates.

From Big Easy IPA to Hop-On, Abita consistently creates IPAs that locals love. But by cutting calories and carbs, the company has challenged itself in creating Hop 99 for customers.

“This beer gave us the challenge to create a flavor-forward, drinkable IPA, while it gives beer drinkers a craft-forward, sessionable option that significantly cuts the amount of carbohydrates and calories normally found in an IPA, or any category for that matter,” says David Blossman, President & CEO of Abita, in a press release.

In releasing Hop 99, Abita hopes to break into a new category without sacrificing a craft-taste with its more sessionable beer. At 4.2% ABV, Hop 99 is an ideal choice for after a run or tailgating, the company says in the release. For those on a low-carb diet, this is the brew for you!

“We wanted to do something different that would appeal to a broader range of beer drinkers, so we took a look at how we can make an IPA an everyday hop-forward beer,” says Abita Brewmaster Mark Wilson in the release.

Hop 99 will join the few low-calorie, low-carb beers on the market, flaunting its Mosaic and Citra hops to create big flavor with a light body and crisp finish. You can find notes of Mosaic and Citra in Abita’s other IPAs like Hop-On, Wrought Iron and Shotgun Double.

Abita will be hosting a launch party Pub Crawl for Hop 99 at three locations in New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 20. Hop 99 will be featured in all locations where Abita is sold across the country. You can also sample the beer at the brewery’s Tap Room.

“Hop 99 is the result of our brewing team and our patrons evolving together,” Blossman says.