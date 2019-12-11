Shagari Jackson opened Achroma Studio as a way to not only give himself somewhere to further his photography business, but to also open up opportunities to other photographers.

Achroma Studio, located in the historical Electric Depot, is a full-service photography studio. Jackson does much of his own work at the venue, but he also rents out the space to other photographers, setting Achroma apart from other studios in the Baton Rouge area.

“Not everyone can get a studio regularly, so I think it’s important to have a space where everybody can come in and do something affordable, especially when you have weather that limits what you can do creatively,” Jackson said.

The idea for opening his own studio stemmed from Jackson’s problems that all photographers know a little too well: the ever-changing weather. Weather often causes shoots to be rescheduled or cancelled, and some customers desire an indoor location for their photos.

Jackson was predominantly a natural light photographer, but as the demand for an indoor studio grew, he decided to open his own. He wanted to create a luxe atmosphere combined with the historical vibes of the 100-year-old building that was once the Baton Rouge Electric and Gas Company.

Now, he uses the space as his own and rents to other photographers. He also has on-site hair and makeup stations for those who wish to bring their hair and makeup artists to the studio to cut out travel times.

Jackson rents out Achroma Studio and loft for all kinds of purposes. Many boutiques and bloggers use the space for photographs, and the space can even be rented out for small parties.

The studio is located in the Electric Depot at 1509 Government St. Visit https://www.achromastudio.com for more information on booking Achroma Studio.