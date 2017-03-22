Remember Dr. John Carter from the TV show “E.R.?” He was played by actor Noah Wyle, who just happens to have an ancestor from Baton Rouge.

Wyle will make an appearance on this week’s episode of TLC’s “Who Do You Think You Are,” a show that explores family heritages. Wyle always thought one of his ancestors paid his way out of serving in the Civil War, and in the episode he comes to Baton Rouge to find out the truth, according to The Advocate.

The show airs this Sunday at 10 p.m. on TLC.

