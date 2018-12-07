Adios: Lava Cantina closes

If you had plans to ring in the new year at Lava Cantina, it looks like you’re out of luck. After five years in operation, the Perkins Rowe location of the popular restaurant and venue space is calling it quits. News of the closure came via an announcement on Lava Cantina’s Facebook page.

The closure follows the shuttering of Lava ‘s downtown location earlier this year.

The Facebook post explains that the closure will allow management to “refocus [their] time and energy on our businesses related to the entertainment industry.”

What this change will entail is unclear at this time, but the post goes on to tease “outstanding, major concert announcements” for 2019, the first of which to be made “within the next few weeks.”

Could the Lava space reopen under a new mantle to continue serving up tunes in Baton Rouge? Only time will tell. In the meantime, musicians and fans of the growing BR music scene will have to look elsewhere to get their fix.