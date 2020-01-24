Affordable Baton Rouge Airbnbs for staycations, Mardi Gras planning

Whether you’re a visitor to Baton Rouge for a weekend or live nearby looking for a quiet getaway, Baton Rouge has some stunning Airbnbs that cater to any kind of getaway you desire.

Mid-City

Cozy Poolside Studio $75

This studio is located in Mid-City South, less than a mile away from LSU and Downtown. The location is also walking distance to Tin Roof Brewery.

Backyard Bungalow in Mid-City $60

This is another great Mid-City find surrounded by the ever expanding Mid-City neighborhood and endless things to do on Government Street.

Downtown

Full Downtown Home $75

This Airbnb is located in Beauregard Town, the second oldest neighborhood in Baton Rouge, only footsteps away from Downtown Baton Rouge.

Spanish Town Downtown Apartment $82

Spanish Town is another historic neighborhood just a few steps away from Baton Rouge. Spanish Town is famous for their Mardi Gras parade, the largest in the city!

Executive 1 Bedroom Condo $47

This condo is located in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge on Nicholson Drive, right down the road from LSU. The condo also offers a pool and grill making it the perfect game day stay.

Garden District

Garden District Guesthouse $70

Want to do everything? This guesthouse in the Garden District is perfect for the people that want to do everything. This neighborhood is situated right in the middle of Mid-City, Downtown the LSU area.