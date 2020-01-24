Affordable Baton Rouge Airbnbs for staycations, Mardi Gras planning

Whether you’re a visitor to Baton Rouge for a weekend or live nearby looking for a quiet getaway, Baton Rouge has some stunning Airbnbs that cater to any kind of getaway you desire.
Mid-City
This studio is located in Mid-City South, less than a mile away from LSU and Downtown. The location is also walking distance to Tin Roof Brewery.
Backyard Bungalow in Mid-City $60
This is another great Mid-City find surrounded by the ever expanding Mid-City neighborhood and endless things to do on Government Street.
Downtown
This Airbnb is located in Beauregard Town, the second oldest neighborhood in Baton Rouge, only footsteps away from Downtown Baton Rouge.
Spanish Town Downtown Apartment $82
Spanish Town is another historic neighborhood just a few steps away from Baton Rouge. Spanish Town is famous for their Mardi Gras parade, the largest in the city!
This condo is located in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge on Nicholson Drive, right down the road from LSU. The condo also offers a pool and grill making it the perfect game day stay.
Garden District
Garden District Guesthouse $70
Want to do everything? This guesthouse in the Garden District is perfect for the people that want to do everything. This neighborhood is situated right in the middle of Mid-City, Downtown the LSU area.