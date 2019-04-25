Baton Rouge based nonprofit, MetroMorphosis, will be hosting an entrepreneur pitch competition for graduates of its Launch BR initiative. The contestants are owners of area landscaping and lawn care businesses that completed a 14-week business development and green infrastructure training at the MetroMorphosis office site at Jacob’s Construction. The competition will take place Saturday, May 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Cristo Rey Franciscan High School on 4000 St. Gerard Ave.

Launch BR is one of several initiatives spearheaded by MetroMorphosis which focuses on transforming urban communities from within. The program consisted of ten participants, eight of whom will participate in the pitch competition as graduates.

Each participant will be given three minutes to pitch their business and judged on; the effectiveness of their business model; the ability for their business to scale up; and the prospect of profitability. Top finishers will be awarded cash prizes to assist in the growth of their business or to fund future startup ventures.

For more information on the work of MetroMorphosis and the Launch BR initiative visit www.metromorphosis.net or contact Tyra Sterling, MetroMorphosis’ Innovation and Partnership Catalyst of Business Development at tyra@metromorphosis.net.