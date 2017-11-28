AirBnB now splitting rental costs

Organizing a big holiday trip with lots of people just got a bit easier.

AirBnB will now let multiple people cover the cost of a single visit on their platform, instead of requiring one full payment up front.

The system will let up to 16 people help pay for a stay, and automatically split the total evenly amongst them. Users can choose to cover multiple portions of the bill if they want.

CNN Money said cost sharing was one of the most-requested features by AirBnB users, and is already one of the most popular features from ridesharing services Uber and Lyft.

The feature rolled out for AirBnB users worldwide Tuesday, except for China and India. The company said regulations there would made it difficult to roll out at this time.