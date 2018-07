Kenilworth celebrates our nation’s freedom with their Annual Independence Day Parade. Thousands of spectators enjoy this event, showered with beads, trinkets, and candy by the many parade participants as all celebrate our nation’s birthday. The parade includes a festive mix of local civic groups, military and veteran’s groups, bands, and political and government organizations celebrating Independence Day. The parade runs along Kenilworth Parkway; it begins and ends at Kenilworth Science & Technology School, on Boone Drive just east of Kenilworth Parkway. Information on the Parade, including a map of the parade route, is available on the KCA website at: http://www.kenilworthneighborhood.com.