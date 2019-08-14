Baton Rouge residents can watch some of their favorite local leaders and influencers go head-to-head in a dodgeball tournament this Sunday.

Community organizer and media personality Boo Milton is bringing back the All-Star Dodgeball Tournament again this year, where 12 teams will compete for $2,000 toward the charity of their choice. About 1,000 people attended the event last year, and this year is expected to be even bigger.

The tournament will take place at the Mid City gym at Baton Rouge Community College on Sunday, August 18, and doors open at 1:30 pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early – the first 150 people will receive free pizza, a t-shirt and a gift card to Quarters Endless Entertainment.

All-Star team captains include:

Former NBA athlete Tyrus Thomas

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

Brew Ha-Ha owner Gabby Loubiere-Higgins

Chief Paul, the Baton Rouge Chief of Police

WAFB’s Lauren Westbrook

WAFB’s Greg Merriweather

Classic Hits 103.3’s Mya Collier

Effum Underground owner Kirk Boutte

Pastor Rolando Hardy of Love Alive Church

District 5 Councilwoman Erike Green

Health & Wellness Coach Britney Temple

Jiggaerobics founder Ayo Tae

The family-friendly, energetic tournament is free to the public. Individuals interested in donating to the community event can click here.