Alyssa Carson Receives the LSU Women’s Center Esprit De Femme Award

Yesterday, at the Renaissance Hotel, Baton Rouge International School (BRIS) Student, Alyssa Carson, was honored as a recipient of the LSU Women’s Center Esprit De Femme Award. The Esprit de Femme Award is awarded to the person who has made exceptional efforts towards the advancement of women. Their mission is to honor individuals striving to enrich the lives of women as well as make exceptional efforts to assuage the struggles of women in our community, state and culture – all in the hope that others will follow their example. It is worth noting that at 17-years-old, Alyssa, was the youngest woman out of 8, to receive the award.

Alyssa Carson, winner of the LSU Women’s Center Esprit De Femme Award

Alyssa has been a student at BRIS since she was 3-years-old, and since that time she has learned to speak 4 different languages and is proficient in several global cultures. Ever since she was little, however, Alyssa has had her heart set on the stars.

At 17 years young, Alyssa’s other major accomplishments include; attending Space Camp, Space Academy, Robotics Academy, youngest to graduate Advanced Space Academy and Aviation Challenge. Alyssa also received the

“Right Stuff Award” during her first time at Space Camp – the highest award you can receive! In 2012 and 2013, she furthered her education at Space Camp Turkey and Space Camp Canada, becoming the first person to attend all three NASA Space Camps in the world.

Among her man accomplishments, Alyssa also authored a book titled, “So You Want to Be an Astronaut.” She is expected to graduate this year from BRIS with double credentials: The highly esteemed IB Diploma and the Louisiana High School Diploma.