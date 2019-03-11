American Impressionism Showcased at LSU Museum of Art

Art lovers have been given a great treat from the Reading Public Museum in Reading, Pennsylvania. A collection of over 75 paintings and works from the French Impressionist style – and its American interpretations – are on display at the LSU Museum of Art (MOA) in downtown Baton Rouge.

The exhibition – Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens – aims to showcase the true essence of what French Impressionism has brought to the art world. Disciples of this new artistic expression would reject painting grandiose subjects found in mythology or historical settings and instead would favor painting more colorful depictions of modern life. As with most new movements in the art world, it was not well received, however it would eventually grow to be one of the most influential movements for painters.

This exhibition showcases several prominent French Impressionist artists of the time, including works by Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and Pierre Auguste Renoir. Several American impressionists will also be on display, allowing the public to see the works of John Singer Sargent, Frank Benson, and others who have been influenced by this movement.

Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens is currently on display and will be open until June 9, 2019. Come support your local art museum and become inspired today! More information for this exhibition can be found here.