The second installment of FX’s “American Crime Story,” focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, will air in 2018, and an important role has already been cast for the show.

Annette Bening will portray former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco in “Katrina: American Crime Story,” according to Variety. Blanco served Louisiana during the devastating storm.

No other cast members for the show have been confirmed.

