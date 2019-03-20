Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
EntertainmentMusicOutdoorsPeople & Community

Announcing the 25th Anniversary Baton Rouge Blues Festival Weekend Schedule

Peter Frost
1 day ago

The official schedule for the 25th anniversary Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been released including information on the various stages and performance times. 45 performances and 9 interviews will take place across five stages April 13–14, 2019. The following schedule includes:

SATURDAY, APRIL

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage (located in Repentance Park)
Killer Whale (1:30–2:45 p.m.)
Levee Road Revue (3:00–4:30 p.m.)
Greyhounds (4:45–6:15 p.m.)
Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester (6:30–8:00 p.m.)
William Bell (8:15–9:45 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)
Cedric Watson (1:00–2:15 p.m.)
Little Freddie King (2:30–3:30 p.m.)
Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests (4:00–5:15 p.m.)
Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others (5:45–7:00 p.m.)
Celebration of Lazy Lester (7:00 p.m.)
Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal (7:30–8:45 p.m.)

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage (located at North Blvd. and River Rd.)
OMT (1:30–2:30 p.m.)
April ‘Sexy Red’ Jackson (3:00-4:00 p.m.)
Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band (4:30–5:45 p.m.)
Henry Turner (6:00-7:30 p.m.)

Front Porch Stage (located at the corner of North Blvd. and 4th St.)
Darcy Malone & The Tangle (1:15–2:30 p.m.)
Chicago Al & The Backburners (3:00-4:15 p.m.)
Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)
Chicago Al (1:00–1:45 p.m.)
Warren Storm (2:00–2:45 p.m.)
Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (3:00–3:45 p.m.)
Chris Leblanc (4:00–4:45 p.m.)
William Bell (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda 
Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson (12:00–12:30 p.m.)
Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson (1:00–1:30 p.m.)
Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham (2:00–2:30 p.m.)
Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke (3:00–3:30 p.m.)
Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair (4:00–4:30 p.m.)
J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends (5:00–5:30 p.m.)
Cupcake Strippers (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

Mavis Staples

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage 
Lane Mack (1:30–2:45 p.m.)
Quiana Lynell (3:00–4:30 p.m.)
John ‘Papa’ Gros (4:45–6:15 p.m.)
Mavis Staples (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage 
Hogy & the Healers (1:00–2:15 p.m.)
Jonathon ’Boogie’ Long (2:30–3:45 p.m.)
Cedric Burnside (4:00–5:30 p.m.)
Deacon John Moore (5:45–7:15 p.m.

Front Porch Stage 
The Excelleauxs (3:00-4:15 p.m.)
Sam Hogan (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage 
Cedric Burnside (2:00–2:45 p.m.)
Quiana Lynell (3:00–3:45 p.m.) Sam Hogan (4:00–4:45 p.m.)
Deacon John Moore (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda 
Bill Romano & Chris Fry (12:00–12:30 p.m.)
Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires (1:00–1:30 p.m.)
Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson (2:00–2:30 p.m.)
Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor (3:00–3:30 p.m.)
Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel (4:00–4:30 p.m.)
Dale Harris Family Band (5:00–5:30 p.m.)
Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore

These performance dates and times are subject to change but fret not! You can find all their announced changes through their website or through Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

You may also like

march

21mar6:00 pm8:00 pmMoonshine & Music: Pre Festival Event @ Pointe Marie

21mar6:00 pm11:00 pmWalker Lukens + McKenzie Griffin @ The Varsity Theatre

21mar7:00 pm11:59 pmMUDDFEST w/ Puddle of Mudd + Saliva + Trapt + Saving Abel + Tantric

22mar8:30 am11:59 amGlacial Coffin's FIRST SHOW + Green Gasoline + Kavyk @ Mid City Ballroom

22mar8:00 pm11:59 pmWard Davis @ Varsity Theatre

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X