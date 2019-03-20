The official schedule for the 25th anniversary Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been released including information on the various stages and performance times. 45 performances and 9 interviews will take place across five stages April 13–14, 2019. The following schedule includes:

SATURDAY, APRIL

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage (located in Repentance Park)

Killer Whale (1:30–2:45 p.m.)

Levee Road Revue (3:00–4:30 p.m.)

Greyhounds (4:45–6:15 p.m.)

Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

William Bell (8:15–9:45 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Cedric Watson (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Little Freddie King (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests (4:00–5:15 p.m.)

Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others (5:45–7:00 p.m.)

Celebration of Lazy Lester (7:00 p.m.)

Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal (7:30–8:45 p.m.)

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage (located at North Blvd. and River Rd.)

OMT (1:30–2:30 p.m.)

April ‘Sexy Red’ Jackson (3:00-4:00 p.m.)

Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band (4:30–5:45 p.m.)

Henry Turner (6:00-7:30 p.m.)

Front Porch Stage (located at the corner of North Blvd. and 4th St.)

Darcy Malone & The Tangle (1:15–2:30 p.m.)

Chicago Al & The Backburners (3:00-4:15 p.m.)

Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

Chicago Al (1:00–1:45 p.m.)

Warren Storm (2:00–2:45 p.m.)

Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (3:00–3:45 p.m.)

Chris Leblanc (4:00–4:45 p.m.)

William Bell (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson (12:00–12:30 p.m.)

Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson (1:00–1:30 p.m.)

Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham (2:00–2:30 p.m.)

Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke (3:00–3:30 p.m.)

Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair (4:00–4:30 p.m.)

J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends (5:00–5:30 p.m.)

Cupcake Strippers (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

Mavis Staples

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage

Lane Mack (1:30–2:45 p.m.)

Quiana Lynell (3:00–4:30 p.m.)

John ‘Papa’ Gros (4:45–6:15 p.m.)

Mavis Staples (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage

Hogy & the Healers (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Jonathon ’Boogie’ Long (2:30–3:45 p.m.)

Cedric Burnside (4:00–5:30 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore (5:45–7:15 p.m.

Front Porch Stage

The Excelleauxs (3:00-4:15 p.m.)

Sam Hogan (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage

Cedric Burnside (2:00–2:45 p.m.)

Quiana Lynell (3:00–3:45 p.m.) Sam Hogan (4:00–4:45 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

Bill Romano & Chris Fry (12:00–12:30 p.m.)

Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires (1:00–1:30 p.m.)

Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson (2:00–2:30 p.m.)

Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor (3:00–3:30 p.m.)

Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel (4:00–4:30 p.m.)

Dale Harris Family Band (5:00–5:30 p.m.)

Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore

These performance dates and times are subject to change but fret not! You can find all their announced changes through their website or through Facebook and Twitter.