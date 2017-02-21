Yesterday, the new downtown location of Another Broken Egg opened, but the chain also made another announcement: a partnership with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. According to a news release, Another Broken Egg will promote its use of Louisiana seafood at its locations across the country.

“We’re proud to announce this incredible new partnership between Louisiana seafood and the Another Broken Egg Cafe family, while opening our newest Baton Rouge location,” said Stuart Ottinger, president of the Double R Restaurant Group, which owns the franchise on the new downtown location and is the brand’s largest franchisee group, according to the news release. “It’s not often we get to say that commuters, downtown residents and Louisiana fishermen all along the coast will enjoy this new location. We are proud to represent this commitment to sell Louisiana seafood nationwide with this new initiative.”

This partnership means that 65 locations of Another Broken Egg will serve Louisiana seafood.

