The new downtown location of Another Broken Egg is now open downtown, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The spot is housed at 555 Lafayette Street.

“Thank you for the warm welcome to the neighborhood, Downtown Baton Rouge,” the Facebook page says. “We are thrilled to be a part of the GREAT community!”

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. seven days a week and serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and morning cocktails.

