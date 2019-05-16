Forum 35 recently opened applications for the John W. Barton Sr. Leadership Program (Barton Leadership) – their premier leadership training program! Applications will be open through July 8, 2019, with the announcement of the cohort to take place August 1, 2019.

The program is designed to:



Expose participants to a variety of business, civic, and community leaders.

Broaden participants’ knowledge about the rich history, culture, and events of the region.

Provide the opportunity for participants to network and build relationships with fellow young professionals.

Challenge and equip participants with the resources and knowledge needed to become more involved in the community.

In previous years, Barton Leadership focused on training young professionals for non-profit board service. After realizing a community need for an affordable, intensive leadership program geared toward young professionals, Forum 35 leaders decided to take the Barton program to new heights. The expanded program will include in-depth sessions on Baton Rouge’s; arts and culture, issues facing Baton Rouge and how young professionals can make a difference, honing skills for service in the community, and learning how to break down the barriers that divide the Baton Rouge community.

The 2019 program will also kick off an exclusive Mentor Connection Program which will pair accepted participants with C-level executives and community leaders for a guaranteed minimum of two mentorship sessions.

Barton Leadership classes will begin in August 2019 and conclude in December 2019. All meetings will be held from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Any young professionals in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas who wish to be more engaged in the community are encouraged to register. For more information or to apply, visit forum35.org/barton. Questions regarding the program or the application can be directed to Ethan Melancon at ethan@forum35.org or barton@forum35.org.