LSU football’s Arden Key, who previously took time away from the team for personal reasons, Tweeted yesterday that he’d be coming back to the team.

I am not sitting out my junior year. — Arden Key (@ArdenKey49) April 26, 2017

Key is a junior linebacker from Atlanta, Georgia, who named a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247 Sports in 2015. In addition, he was a member of the 2015 SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team.

Photo: DIG file.

Comments