Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
NewsOpinion

Are you going Red or Blue tomorrow?

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 hours ago

According to political ads the fate of the nation hangs in the balance of tomorrow’s election. Whatever side you’re on you must admit this has been the most unusual, intense mid-term election in any of our lifetimes.

Despite the bevy of local candidates, constitutional amendments and tax requests, this one is really about the Congressional races – the outcome of which will determine the fate of President Trumps agenda for the next two years.

Some of you will be drinking in celebration tomorrow, others in misery. Let’s see which way the DIG audience is leaning…

Comments

You may also like

november

06novalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

06nov(nov 6)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

06nov(nov 6)11:30 pm(nov 6)11:30 pm2018 National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

07nov(nov 7)11:00 am(nov 7)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

07nov(nov 7)7:00 pm(nov 7)7:00 pmAstronomy on Tap

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X