Are you going Red or Blue tomorrow?

According to political ads the fate of the nation hangs in the balance of tomorrow’s election. Whatever side you’re on you must admit this has been the most unusual, intense mid-term election in any of our lifetimes.

Despite the bevy of local candidates, constitutional amendments and tax requests, this one is really about the Congressional races – the outcome of which will determine the fate of President Trumps agenda for the next two years.

Some of you will be drinking in celebration tomorrow, others in misery. Let’s see which way the DIG audience is leaning…