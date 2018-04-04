Art and Music and Beer, Oh My!

Spring brings the return of BR festivals

Ebb & Flow Festival

April 7-8

If the movement of the Mississippi doesn’t inspire you, Ebb & Flow Festival is sure to change that. This weekend-long event celebrates Baton Rouge and Brazilian cultures along with bringing awareness to aquatic ecology. The festival lasts from Saturday, April 7, to Sunday, April 8, and is free to the public. With over 30,000 people expected to attend, the weekend will be filled with live music, dance, performance and culinary arts, film and even interactive events for kids! With views of the Mississippi from the River Front, this festival is something you and your family don’t want to miss. To learn more about the festival and the artists being showcased, visit ebbandflowbr.org.

Zapp’s International Beer Fest

April 14

It’s time to crack open a cold one at the 14th annual Zapp’s International Beer Fest. One of the most anticipated events of the year, Zapp’s brings over 200 foreign and domestic, beers and ales, along with an extraordinary assortment of home brews to the Red Stick. The festival will be April 14, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and all proceeds benefit the LSU Rural Life Museum. For advance tickets or more information call 225-765-2437 (Rural Life Museum). Must be over 21 and have a valid I.D. to attend.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival

April 14-15

Celebrating the music that soothes your soul, Baton Rouge Blues Festival is back for its twenty fourth year. Located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza, the festival is a free family-friendly event that will feature international performers and local blues legends, including Mavis Staples, Samantha Fish, Quiana Lynell, and more. You can get in on the action April 14-15, from noon to 10 p.m. There will be plenty of food and drink vendors, and local artists showcasing their work to help keep the fun flowing all weekend long. For more information on the festival, visit batonrougebluesfestival.org.

3rd St. Songwriters Festival

April 20-22

The fourth annual, 3rd Street Songwriters Festival is back to take downtown Baton Rouge by storm. The weekend starts with the free concert series, Live After Five on Friday, and leads to their kickoff party at Red Dragon Listening Room. Many places down Third Street will be hosting songwriters on Saturday, like Stroubes and Jolie Pearl, including an exclusive concert at Manship Theatre featuring Louisiana natives CJ Solar and Greg Barnhill. The weekend will come to a close with a “Boozy Brunch” at Cane Land Distilling Co. and the free concert series, Sunday in the Park. For more information on performers and tickets to some events visit thirdstreetsongwritersfestival.com.

WINGMANIA – NEW!!!

April 21

Sample 15 unique wings, enjoy beer specials and live entertainment, witness the Hot Wing Eating Contest and cast your vote for the “Best Wing in Baton Rouge!” Don’t miss this festival newcomer from Geaux Rouge Productions at Tin Roof Brewing Company. Get your tickets at bontempstix.com.