Art Flow Preview Party Includes Progressive Art Exhibition

1010 Nic will be the opening reception headquarters for the inaugural Art Flow Preview Party on March 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event, hosted by Forum 35 in partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, is free and open to the public. Food trucks, cocktails, and great

music compliment the juried art works located at 1010 Nic and surrounding venues open for the evening’s festivities.

The Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Trolley will make stops at premium Art Flow venues throughout the evening, with on and off access for party goers to have an exclusive look at the great Louisiana artists included in the show. Stops include The Heron, Baton Rouge General Mid City Campus, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Creative Bloc, Country Roads, Hollywood Casino, Denicola’s and Monochrome Furniture.

Attendees are encouraged to download the FlowBR App on their mobile devices where they will be able to vote for their favorite works of art. The winners of the juried and public prizes will be announced during the Ebb & Flow Festival weekend, April 6 & 7, 2019, and will continue to be on display through the Baton Rouge Blues Festival on April 14 & 15, 2019.