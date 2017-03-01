A new art show, “Reflections on 2016,” is aiming to look back at last year through the power of art.

“Artists through the ages have used their media to offer both veiled and overt social commentary. Come and see how thirty-eight visual artists from around the country are responding to the events of this overwhelming year in this timely show,” says the show’s Facebook page.

“Reflections on 2016 will be held at Kelwood Contemporary Art at 8202 Kelwood Ave. on March 4.

See some of the art that will be featured in the show below:

Photos courtesy of Jennifer Carwile.

