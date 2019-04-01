Arts Council to Celebrate National Poetry Month

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will kick off National Poetry Month at the 2019 Ebb & Flow Festival, this weekend, on April 6-7. The festival’s Poet’s Pier Stage, specially designed to celebrate the poetic and literary arts, with public engagement opportunities, will host multiple poets, essayists, storytellers, screenwriters, public readings and more!

Attendees can receive a personalized, impromptu poem by visiting one of the two typewriter poets, Benjamin Aleshire and Lauren Burgess, or contribute to the festival-wide Exquisite Corpse–a poem in which individuals contribute one line at a time to create a massive, stream-of-consciousness result. The public can participate in the Head-to-Head Haiku Battle or create their own Mississippi-inspired masterpiece in the When Levees Are Margins Poetry Workshop.

The Red Magnolia Theatre Company will stage a reading of the classic play 12 Angry Men through a new lens to promote the effect one voice can have in the justice system. April 18th is national “Poem in Your Pocket Day,” when people across the country can keep a poem in their pocket to read, memorize, or share with others throughout the day, and the Ebb & Flow Festival will offer a Poem in Your Pocket Station.

Anyone can come to this station, to either compose their own poem or select one at random to carry with them throughout the festival. If they post a picture of their poem out in the world using the hashtags #pocketpoem and #ebbandflowfestival, they will be entered to win a poetic prize!

Poet’s Pier will also feature performances by Third Street Songwriters, theater and dance companies, student essayists and competition winners. For a full listing of these inspiring contributions, download the FlowBR festival app or go here.