Arts Council’s Sunday in the Park Kicks Off After Festival Season!

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is excited to announce the Spring 2019 Sunday in the Park Lineup! Sunday in the Park is a free outdoor concert series that takes place in both the Fall and the Spring. The Spring Series featured artists at Ebb & Flow Festival and Blues Fest , but kicks off at its Lafayette Street location this Sunday from 2-5 PM. The lineup includes The Rusty Yates Band on April 28, EscoSoulMusic on May 5, The Phunky Monkeys on May 12 and Jon Cleary on May 19. Bring your dancing shoes and join us for Sunday in the Park.

Rusty Yates Band – Hailing from Baton Rouge, Rusty has played music venue’s throughout the U.S. and Canada during his music career. Although Rusty has his own sound, the media has been quoted as saying that “Rusty’s music brings to mind the best of Delbert McClinton, Vocals comparable to BB King, but with a touch of old school Ray”. Rusty and his band have been performing throughout Louisiana and in Florida in recent months, and have just released their new CD “PASSION”.

EscoSoulMusic – EscoSoulMusic is a band that you will instantly connect with. From Al Green to Z.Z. Hill. Soul is the genre of music he interprets, creating a nostalgic experience while providing an atmosphere of fun and love. Esco began playing music in Baton Rouge, LA and has quickly become a local favorite.

The Phunky Monkeys – Imagine having your own concert featuring Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, James Brown, Ray Charles, Shaggy, Journey, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Beyonce all in one afternoon . . . That’s what you get with the PHUNKY MONKEYS. They consistently deliver a stellar entertainment experience with precise sound and a high energy performance beyond what you can even imagine.

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen – Beyond Cleary’s considerable skills as a tunesmith he is equally renowned around the globe as an accomplished keyboardist and guitarist, and a deeply soulful vocalist. Cleary’s thirty-five years of intensive hands-on work on the Crescent City scene has made him a respected peer of such New Orleans R&B icons as Dr. John and Allen Toussaint.

Sunday in the Park provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate community and enjoy music from across Louisiana in a fun, family-friendly environment. Children’s activities such as face painting and balloon art are will also be available. So grab your favorite lawn chair and meet us Downtown for Sunday in the Park this Spring!