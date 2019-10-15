Ascension’s first brewery, Gilla Brewing, will open on October 26

Gilla Brewing Company stole our hearts and our taste buds at Zapp’s this year, and the much anticipated first Ascension Parish brewery will open its doors October 26.

The crew at Gilla has over 40 years of home-brewing experience collectively, in addition to their plant operations, safety, instrumentation and logistics experience. They are seasoned and ready to brew up something special, and they’ve already proved they have the flavor combos and brew skills to make it happen.

Gilla will focus on small batch brewing, forcing them to constantly brew up new ideas. Instead of a few go-to brews, you can expect to see an ever-rotating line up of beer at their taproom, making each trip a unique one.

In lieu of flagship beers, Gilla will have two-beer series running. Lush is their fruited sour series, so you can always count on having some tasty, fruity goodness to try. They’ll use their berliner weisse base beer and rotate out the fruit purees combos they infuse each batch with. Versions include 4 berries or pink guava with tangerine.

For a less sweet series, you can count on a brew from their Everhop series. Everhop will be a rotating pale ale series that use a single, changing hop with each batch. Become the beer nerd you always wanted to be by tasting the nuances of each hop with every batch.

In addition to these two series, Gilla hopes to open with a wide range of brews – a coffee stout featuring coffee from Titan Coffee Co, a margarita gose, kolsch and a few IPAs. With 12 Gilla brews to start and a few brews from other brewers, there will be something for everyone.

To start, Gilla will offer four and 12 oz pours, so you can have a taste test or go big. You can find their menu on Untapped. If you aren’t a beer drinker, let Gilla make you a believer, or order wine by the glass.

The taproom is sports and hangout ready. Featuring lots of seating, giant TVs and arcade games, Gilla can be the new spot for you and your crew. Gilla is a kiddo and pup-free zone, so bring your favorite grown-ups. They won’t serve food, but they conveniently share a wall with Don Beta Taqueria.

In the future, you can expect 16 oz. crowlers to-go, an events calendar and options for hosting events.

Doors open Saturday, October 26 at 11 am at 13025 Hwy 44. For now, they plan to open Thursday – Saturday with specific hours to come.