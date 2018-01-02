At Home: Au Naturale

There is a home on Drusilla Lane that has been given new life. Julie Morgan and Gordan Mese have transformed their home of four years through renovations and artful landscaping. The two are interested in developing a sustainable lifestyle; their home features floral arrangements, gorgeous landscape architecture, a chicken coop and a small butterfly farm.

Inspired by nature, Gordan, who owns Garden District Nursery, has a vision to incorporate plant life that is beautiful and gives back to the home and the land. The atmosphere of the greenery, the smells of the plants, and the sounds of birds or insects appeal to the senses. Julie and Gordan plan to continue renovations and hope to encourage others to create a beautiful landscape that not only gives back to homeowners, but to nature.

Images: Amber Law