Family heirlooms, New Orleans artwork and rustic elements contribute to an overall Louisiana-chic interior of the three-family home of wedding coordinator Angela DiVincenti.

DiVincenti’s style is influenced by her thrift and antique shop findings, where the combinations of new and old elements are featured in every corner of the home.

DiVincenti and her one-year-old son, Deckert, relaxing on the couch in the spacious living room area that’s been described as an eclectic mix of vintage and modern with a tasteful assortment of leather and wood details.

A family high chair passed down from generations dating back to the 1920s adds a rustic aesthetic to the primarily monochromatic living area.

“When we moved into this all-white home, it felt like a blank slate and it only

took me three months to give in that ‘lived in’ look.”

Another family heirloom: utensil set passed down from DiVincenti’s father and his eight siblings adorns the wall in Deckert’s bedroom.

Heirlooms from both sides of the family arranged on the shelves in Deckert’s bedroom.

Photos by Amber Law.

Want your home to be featured in a future issue? Drop us a line.

