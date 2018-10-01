At the Bar

A look at Soji’s cocktail bar and signature drinks

When it comes to Baton Rouge’s new modern Asian restaurant, Soji, you can’t just say you’re going to the bar. There’s a raw bar, a noodle bar, and of course—a cocktail bar. We were most interested in the latter and decided it was time to find out what Soji’s been brewing up on their Tiki-inspired patio.

We were served by Beau Gaultier, one of Soji’s bartenders who says that it’s all about “bringing people to a fun exotic place without leaving Baton Rouge.”

While the bar is technically outside, it remains fairly cool with fans and cold air units. With whitewashed shiplap-style walls, hanging plants, geometric light fixtures and a concrete bartop, the bar area certainly feels modern. Complimentary to that, there are odes to the Asian style with bonsai trees, a handpainted mural, and even a few references to the original “Karate Kid” movie.

The music is energetic, just like the bar staff with their floral print shirts and enthusiasm to serve up stellar drinks. If cocktails aren’t your thing, they’ve got you covered. There are twelve options for sake—a few offered by the glass—and a variety of wine by the glass or bottle.

Soji prides themselves on their six signature cocktails, plus their own spins on six classic cocktails. But don’t worry, this is a fully stocked bar where you can get an Old Fashion or martini with no problem. There’s even a group drink called the Saturday Night Fever. For the price of $65, it is meant to be shared between 6-8 people, is served in a giant bowl, and set aflame before your very eyes.

In a true measure of self-sacrifice, we sampled four of Soji’s signature cocktails and were pleasantly surprised to find such complex flavors mixed to create simply delicious drinks.

No matter what you’re craving when you visit Soji, make sure to grab something from the bar. It’s bound to be a delicious and refreshing adventure without ever leaving your table.

Basil Gardens

This was a favorite. It’s a cool, light, refreshing gin mixture with hints of lemongrass and pineapple, topped with Szechuan dust. A perfect compliment to our still warm autumn days and nights.

Crane Kick

This cocktail is worth ordering, just for the vessel—a sumo wrestler mug with the straw protruding from his belly and an edible orchid on his back. This gin libation has a botanical feel and is mixed with green tea.

Sweep the Leg

Tequila lovers everywhere, this is your drink. While the taste is quite tequila forward, it is complimented by fresh watermelon, cilantro, lime juice and aloe.

Mother of Pearl

With rose-infused shochu (a Japanese distilled liquor) as the base, this cocktail is sweet and floral, but not in a perfumy way. The pillowy egg white foam balances the rose flavor and elevates the drink to a new level.

Photos by Sean Gasser