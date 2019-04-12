Atomic Burger Opens on Burbank at Lee

Atomic Burger – the second location of the New Orleans based burger spot – is open on Burbank at Lee. The first thing you’ll notice is the retro-turns modern vibe of the spot. The interior is fun, lively and a nod to burger joints of the past. Bright red walls and neon lights adorn the walls, and the kitchen is mostly open – giving you a good view of the action.

Atomic Burger off Burbank at Lee

I tried two versions of their classic Atomic Burger – one with their all-beef patty and one with their plant-based Beyond Meat patty. Each comes with two thin patties, two slices of cheese, fixings and tasty Atomic Sauce. Both hit all the spots when it comes to a satisfying burger. They use fresh ground beef with no hormones or antibiotics and it shows. The flavor and texture are great and the ingredient quality shows.

Beyond Meat, who supplies their vegetarian patty, is a fast-growing favorite among vegetarians and meat eaters alike – it’s easy to see why. It packs all the flavor a burger should into a plant-based alternative.

In addition to the classic Atomic Burger, the menu includes a few specialty burgers – green chile, one with bacon-onion jam and a mushroom swiss variety. Turkey patties, gluten free buns and lettuce wraps are available, so you can bring your whole crew. They also offer a slider version of each, fries, edamame and a rotation of milkshakes made with liquid nitrogen (which is fun to watch!).

A kitchen with a view!

For all your dipping needs, a sauce wall is available with your choice of Atomic Burger sauce, truffle mayo, sriracha mayo, spicy ketchup and roasted garlic aioli.

Overall, Atomic Burger will give you all the nostalgic joys of eating a juicy, cheesy fast food burger without any of the garbage ingredients or guilt. They even have a drive-through and reasonable prices.

For now, they are in the “slow” open phase, which is not seeming very slow for them. The drive thru line was circling the parking lot when I arrived and there was a crowd inside. Despite that, my order came out rather quickly.