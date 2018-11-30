Authentic Japanese cuisine coming to Electric Depot

BŌRU, a new ramen and poké concept developed by the Ichiban Group–including owners Patrick and Ronnie Wong–will open at Electric Depot in Mid City in early 2019.

Named for the Japanese pronunciation of the English word “bowl,”BŌRU is inspired by the Wongs’ desire to continue growing authentic Japanese cuisine in Baton Rouge.

Offering a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes including both ramen and poké, the restaurant will also feature hand-crafted ramen noodles made exclusively in-house. Curious guests can even watch chefs make the noodles through a large viewing window.

“I wanted to take things to the next level and be as authentic as possible,” explained Patrick Wong. “I’m excited to be able to bring this experience back to the Baton Rouge community.”

BŌRU’s poké offerings will also be noteworthy. “We’re bringing the same great flavors that people have come to know at Ichiban–as well as some other items–but in a more affordable, bowl form,” says Wong.

Wong believes that the Electric Depot and its location in Mid City make for an ideal space for the concept. “Electric Depot is a great and up-and-coming space in Baton Rouge, and I love the Mid-City community,” Wong explained. Everyone is so supportive of one another, and it’s a great place to be.”

Be sure to check BŌRU’s Instagram for further updates.