Aww, Cute: Golden lion tamarins, eastern bongos born at the Baton Rouge Zoo
Some (cute) new animals were recently born at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
Two golden lion tamarins, an endangered species, were born on April 12, according to a zoo news release. The animals have a four-month gestation period, and they’re usually carried by the mother for a few weeks, until the father takes over. The genders of the twins have not yet been revealed.
In addition, a female bongo was born on April 21. The bongo is a critically endangered African antelope that has a nine-month gestation period.
Photo: An example of a golden lion tamarins. The ones recently born at the Baton Rouge Zoo are not pictured.