Some (cute) new animals were recently born at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

Two golden lion tamarins, an endangered species, were born on April 12, according to a zoo news release. The animals have a four-month gestation period, and they’re usually carried by the mother for a few weeks, until the father takes over. The genders of the twins have not yet been revealed.

In addition, a female bongo was born on April 21. The bongo is a critically endangered African antelope that has a nine-month gestation period.

Photo: An example of a golden lion tamarins. The ones recently born at the Baton Rouge Zoo are not pictured.

